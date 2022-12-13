| Hyderabad Mechanic Who Went To Rescue Family Stuck In Elevator Gets Severely Injured

Hyderabad: Mechanic who went to rescue family stuck in elevator, gets severely injured

A mechanic identified as Nirankar had come to the function hall to repair the snag and rescue the family.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:40 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

A mechanic identified as Nirankar had come to the function hall to repair the snag and rescue the family.

Hyderabad: A mechanic sustained serious injuries while attempting to rescue a family stuck in an elevator at a function hall in Rajendranagar on Monday night.

According to the police, a family had organized a function at SVM Grand Banquet Hall in Attapur. Around 9 pm, the family of a police official Satyanaranayana Raju who is from AP, had come to attend the function and got into the elevator when it stopped midway.

On information, a mechanic identified as Nirankar had come to the function hall to repair the snag and rescue the family.

“While he was doing repairs, the lift started working and he got trapped. Both his legs sustained serious injuries, he had to be pulled out and shifted to hospital,” said Rajendranagar police.

A case is booked and investigation going on.