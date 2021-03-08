Hyderabad: Medchal police arrest 11 members of Pardhi Gang

Members of the gang were equipped with lethal weapons like saws, axes and knives and they don’t hesitate to attack people if they resisted or tried to catch them,” said the ACP.

Hyderabad: Eleven members of the notorious Pardhi Gang, who were allegedly involved in 20 cases, were arrested by the Medchal police here on Monday.

The gang, headed by Balva (20), who is absconding, had camped at Kompally since December and was actively involved in burglaries and dacoities in Alwal, Petbasheerabad, Medchal, Shameerpet and Balanagar police stations in the last three months.

“The gang comprised of around 60 members who disguised themselves as traders and went around the localities during the day. After identifying the houses, the gang members target the houses and decamp with the property after gaining entry into the properties,” said VVS Ramalinga Raju, ACP Petbasheerabad.

“The gang was also involved in several cases in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Members of the gang were equipped with lethal weapons like saws, axes and knives and they don’t hesitate to attack people if they resisted or tried to catch them,” said the ACP.

The police recovered Rs 1.4 lakh and two bikes and 24 mobile phones from their possession.

