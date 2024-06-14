Hyderabad Metro all set for monsoon

As continuous electricity supply is vital, arrangements to immediately switch over to alternate electric feeders were completed in coordination with the TGSPDCL.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 09:01 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Emphasizing on uninterrupted metro services this monsoon, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy advised senior engineers to be on high alert and monitor operations round-the-clock.

At a review meeting, he appreciated the pre-monsoon precautions undertaken by the officials and asked them to further conduct a passenger awareness campaign explaining the dos and don’ts. A thorough inspection and sealing of all expansion joints, cleaning of rainwater pipes, and viaducts were done recently, a press release said.

Along with regular pruning of trees adjacent to metro lines, advertisement boards were also removed. Further, the roof sheets of the metro stations were secured with clamps to prevent them from falling off during heavy rains and gales.

As continuous electricity supply is vital, arrangements to immediately switch over to alternate electric feeders were completed in coordination with the TGSPDCL. This would prevent disruption of train services.

Stating that passenger safety and convenience are non-negotiable, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited Managing Director, KVB Reddy reassured that they along with operations and maintenance company Keolis would ensure uninterrupted train services with monsoon safety precautions.