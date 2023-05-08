Hyderabad Metro faces technical glitch causing disruption to passengers

Hyderabad's metro system reportedly experienced a technical glitch on Monday afternoon, which left hundreds of passengers stranded for almost half an hour.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:25 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s metro system reportedly experienced a technical glitch on Monday afternoon, which left hundreds of passengers stranded for almost half an hour. The issue caused disruptions to the frequency of the metro on the red line, and as a result, metro stations became jam-packed with commuters.

The glitch was initially reported at around 12 noon when the trains on the red line started to experience unexpected delays. Passengers were left helpless for about 30 minutes, as the efforts of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) to solve the issue proved to be time-consuming.

The delay in trains caused a heavy rush of commuters who were eager to reach their destinations on time. The situation at Ameerpet metro station was especially chaotic, with the platforms becoming overcrowded.

After half an hour of intense efforts by the HMRL technical team, the glitch was finally resolved.