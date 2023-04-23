Hyderabad: HMRL MD felicitated with Civil Service Excellence Award

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:45 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: The Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), NVS Reddy was felicitated with Civil Service Excellence Award, which was presented by former Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The Civil Service Excellence Award, organized by 21st Century IAS Academy to mark Civil Service Day celebrations, was presented to NVS Reddy for his innovations and contribution while holding various assignments in the past four decades of public service, a press release said.

On the occasion, NVS Reddy highlighted innumerable hurdles faced while building Hyderabad metro rail project in PPP mode in the form of agitations, court cases, disinformation campaign by vested interests against the project, delays in granting permissions by different government agencies etc.

The HMRL MD also recalled that on several occasions, his effigy was burnt by religious organizations and project opponents, but he never backtracked from goals.

NVS Reddy advised young civil service aspirants to aim high and achieve targets by working hard with sincerity, self confidence and perseverance. Civil service is a rare opportunity for anyone to serve the nation, he added.

The other awardees included retired IAS officer M Gopalakrishna and some of the alumni of the Academy who got into civil services.