Saturday, Sep 2, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Hyderabad Metro Rail Opens New Escalator At Lb Nagar Metro Station

Hyderabad Metro Rail opens new escalator at LB Nagar Metro station

The LB Nagar Metro Station, known as one of the busiest in the Hyderabad Metro Rail network, serves over 70,000 passengers daily.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:17 PM, Sat - 2 September 23
Hyderabad Metro Rail opens new escalator at LB Nagar Metro station
The LB Nagar Metro Station, known as one of the busiest in the Hyderabad Metro Rail network, serves over 70,000 passengers daily.

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has unveiled a brand-new escalator at Arm -B of LB Nagar Metro Station to improve commuter convenience. The LB Nagar Metro Station, known as one of the busiest in the Hyderabad Metro Rail network, serves over 70,000 passengers daily.

KVB Reddy, Managing Director & CEO of L&T HMRL, said the new escalator at LB Nagar Metro Station will not only improve passenger flow but also enhance operational efficiency and resource management.

Related News

Latest News