Hyderabad Metro Rail opens new escalator at LB Nagar Metro station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has unveiled a brand-new escalator at Arm -B of LB Nagar Metro Station to improve commuter convenience. The LB Nagar Metro Station, known as one of the busiest in the Hyderabad Metro Rail network, serves over 70,000 passengers daily.

KVB Reddy, Managing Director & CEO of L&T HMRL, said the new escalator at LB Nagar Metro Station will not only improve passenger flow but also enhance operational efficiency and resource management.