L&T Metro Rail partners with Kitab Lovers Book Fair for literary extravaganza

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 07:07 PM

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd. (L&TMRHL) has partnered with the Kitab Lovers Book Fair to bring a vibrant literary experience to the heart of Hyderabad.

From April 10 to 14, the Ameerpet Metro Station Concourse Level is transformed into a haven for book lovers, offering a diverse selection of new and pre-loved titles across various genres.

The literary event promises an immersive experience for all ages. Visitors can browse a vast collection of books across various genres, from captivating novels and insightful biographies to thrilling adventures and heartwarming children’s stories.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, “this partnership with Kitab Lovers Book Fair aligns perfectly with our vision, providing a unique platform for Hyderabad Metro Rail passengers to discover new stories, expand their knowledge, and unwind amidst the hustle and bustle of city life.”

Murali Varadarajan, Chief Strategy Officer, L&TMRHL, added, “the Ameerpet Metro Station offers a convenient and accessible venue for book lovers across Hyderabad to gather and celebrate their passion for reading.”

The inaugural was attended by Akarshana Satish, a 12 year old, studying in Hyderabad Public School and appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for leading and advocating the Free Library Initiative. The event is open till April 14 from 10 am to 10 pm at Ameerpet Metro Station Concourse Level.