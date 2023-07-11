| Nmdc And Lt Metro Rail Join Hands Lakdi Ka Pul Station Gets New Name

NMDC and L&T Metro Rail join hands, Lakdi-ka-pul station gets new name

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:35 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: In a significant development promoting corporate partnerships and sustainable initiatives, NMDC (National Mineral Development Corporation), an eco-friendly mining company, and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) have joined hands in a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the semi-naming rights of the Lakdi-ka-pul Metro Rail Station.

The station will now bear the name “NMDC Lakdi-ka-pul.” The MoA was formally signed on Monday by Satyendra Rai, Executive Director (Personnel) of NMDC, and KV Nagendra Prasad, Head of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Operations at L&T Metro.

NMDC, one of India’s leading producers of iron ore and a renowned environmentally conscious mining company, has been actively involved in various initiatives aimed at sustainable development. The collaboration with L&T Metro Rail, the company responsible for the operation and maintenance of the Hyderabad Metro Rail, marks another milestone in NMDC‘s commitment to fostering eco-friendly practices.