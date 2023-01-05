Hyderabad Metro Rail employees call off strike

According to employees, who work as Ticketing and Cash Management Officers (TCMOs) on the red line, they have been reportedly working on a monthly salary of Rs 11,000 for the past five years, without receiving a raise even once.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: Around 150 contract employees of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) who have been on strike on Thursday agreed to return to work after the management assured a discussion in the next few days.

Their demands include a minimum monthly salary of Rs 15,000 to 18,000, annual increments, free travel facility by metro for employees working night shifts, and at least 20 designated leaves apart from regular weekly off days.

Meanwhile, dismissing the protesters’ claims, the HMRL management earlier issued a statement saying that the contract employees were spreading rumours and misinformation out of vested interest and that stern action will be taken against them.

“Their claims are false and their actions are highly against the public interest, which will call for stern action by the HMR management. The management ensures due facilities and benefits are given to staff, however, will be discussing with them to learn more,” they added.