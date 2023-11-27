Hyderabad Metro stations closure for PM Modi’s roadshow

By PTI Updated On - 12:50 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: In response to security concerns surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s roadshow scheduled for Monday, Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities have announced temporary closures and service alterations.

Accordingly, Chikkadpally and Narayanaguda metro stations will be closed 15 minutes before and after the event, tentatively from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

The Arm-B of RTC X Roads Metro Station will experience a temporary closure during the mentioned period. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and seek alternative routes.

During the specified timeframe from 4:45 pm to 6:15 pm, stops at Chikkadpally and Narayanaguda stations will be skipped for security reasons. Passengers are urged to stay informed and make necessary adjustments to their travel plans.