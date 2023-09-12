Hyderabad: Deadline for police permission for Ganesh pandals before Sept 14

Hyderabad Police have issued a set of guidelines for devotees planning to set up Ganesh pandals and partake in immersion processions across the city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:32 AM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: With the much-awaited 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival set to begin on September 18, the Hyderabad Police have issued a set of guidelines for devotees planning to set up Ganesh pandals and partake in immersion processions across the city.

The Hyderabad Police have advised devotees interested in establishing Ganesh pandals to apply for permission from their local police stations on or before September 14.

To facilitate a convenient application process, the police department has also set up an online application system.

In addition to the online application system, printed application forms will also be made available at all police stations in the city.