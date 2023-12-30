Hyderabad: Metro trains to run till midnight on New Year’s eve

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:26 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad‘s Metro Rail services are set to extend their operating hours until midnight on the eve of New Year’s celebrations, as announced by Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director, NVS Reddy.

The decision aims to facilitate safe and convenient travel for revelers on the night of December 31.

Reddy confirmed that the last trains departing from their respective originating stations will run until 12:15 am, reaching their destinations around 1 am on January 1.

Highlighting safety measures, he assured the deployment of Metro Rail police and security personnel to maintain a vigilant eye, ensuring a peaceful and orderly commute for all passengers.

Acknowledging the significance of passenger cooperation, L&TMRHL Managing Director, KVB Reddy, urged travelers to responsibly adhere to guidelines and travel etiquettes while aboard the metro trains. He stressed the importance of avoiding any behavior that might lead to untoward incidents during the late hours of New Year’s celebrations.