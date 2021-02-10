Hyderabad Metro’s live organ transport mission wins hearts globally

Little did the medical personnel and the Metro staff involved in the mission know that they would get international attention for this commendable act, with Erik Solheim, a Norwegian diplomat, now tweeting a news video of the mission

Hyderabad: A week ago, the Hyderabad Metro transported a live human heart from LB Nagar to Jubilee Hills, on an exclusive, passenger-free special train arranged for the purpose, after a green corridor was created suspending other train operations on the route.

Little did the medical personnel and the Metro staff involved in the mission know that they would get international attention for this commendable act, with Erik Solheim, a Norwegian diplomat, now tweeting a news video of the mission and emphasising on the importance of metros.

Gosh! Metros are useful.

A human heart rode from Nagole to Jubilee Hills in the Hyderabad metro, India 🇮🇳. How to save life! pic.twitter.com/4oh8H4cp9L — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) February 10, 2021

The diplomat, also the former Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, tweeted, “Gosh! Metros are useful. A human heart rode from Nagole to Jubilee Hills in the Hyderabad metro, India 🇮🇳. How to save life!” (sic).

