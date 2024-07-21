Dhaba in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram raided, expired food items found

Raw food articles, semi-prepared food stored in unhygienic conditions in rusty refrigerator

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 July 2024, 01:15 PM

Food Safety Department, Telangana, found multiple violations at the Shree Balaji Family Dhaba in Ganesh Nagar Colony, Vanasthalipuram.

Hyderabad: The task force team of the Food Safety Department, Telangana, conducted inspections in LB Nagar on Saturday and found multiple violations at the Shree Balaji Family Dhaba in Ganesh Nagar Colony, Vanasthalipuram.

Authorities discarded expired food articles such as button mushrooms, tutti fruti and preserved karonda. They also found that the raw food articles and semi-prepared food were stored in unhygienic conditions in a rusty refrigerator.

The FBO was also found to be operating as a multi-brand kitchen through food delivery apps. “During the course of inspection, it was found that the food delivery app and the FBO are also taking orders online using an expired FSSAI licence with a similar premises’ name,” a post on X shared by the department on Sunday stated.

Moreover, while food handlers were found wearing hairnets, there were no aprons, medical fitness certificates or pest control records. Although the dustbins were inside the kitchen premises, no insect infestation was found.