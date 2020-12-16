Hyderabad: Mild tension in Old City as BJP protest against encroachments

Several protestors gathered on Kali matha temple premises, part of which was allegedly being encroached and construction work taken up

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in Uppuguda in the Old City on Wednesday when BJP activists staged a protest alleging encroachment and land-grabbing of the premises of the Kali matha temple at Lalithabagh.

The south zone police reached the spot immediately and brought the situation under control. Earlier, several protestors gathered on the temple premises, part of which was allegedly being encroached and construction work taken up. The protestors were taken into preventive custody when they tried to barge into the temple premises.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh condemned the alleged encroachment. “I condemn the encroachment act. The sad part is that the police are supporting the illegal act,” Sanjay said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .