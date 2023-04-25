Annual Fish Prasadam to be organised at Exhibition Grounds on June 9th

By Mitu David Published Date - 12:48 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: After a break of three-years due to the Covid pandemic, the annual Fish Prasadam, administered on the occasion of Mrigasira Karte, will be organized this year from 8 am on Friday, June 9 at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally.

The members of Bathini Mrigasira Trust on Tuesday said that all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Fish Prasadam administration drive, is being taken-up this year.

The members of the Trust informed that they are in touch with the authorities of Exhibition grounds and other concerned departments including Municipal, Water, Transport, Electricity, Fisheries, especially the Police Department of the State government for making necessary arrangements for administration of fish Prasadam.