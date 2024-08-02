Hyderabad: Minor girl ends life over harassment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 05:02 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A class nine student died by suicide allegedly due to harassment by a youth, who kept bothering her by claiming to be in love with her, in Kapra in Jawaharnagar on Thursday night.

The 16-year-old girl, who was a student of a private school at Husnabad in Siddipet district was staying in the hostel there and studying. Recently, she came home in Balaji Nagar to stay with her parents.

According to the police, Shiva Kumar from the same neighbourhood stalked her in the name of love.

Despite the victim avoiding him and warnings given to him by the girl’s family, Shiva continued his harassment by frequently moving in the vicinity of her house, causing her distress.

Unable to bear the continuous harassment, the girl ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her home.

Based on the complaint from the girls’ family, the Jawaharnagar police booked a case and took up investigation. Shiva was detained and questioned by the authorities.