Hyderabad: Minor girl raped by uncle at Mailardevpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:53 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Hyderabad: A minor girl was raped allegedly by her uncle at Mailardevpally.

According to the police, the suspect (25), a labourer from the neighbourhood took the 12-year-old minor girl into her house and sexually violated her. “He gagged her mouth, overpowered her and raped her. After the ordeal, he threatened her not to share it with anyone,” an official said.

The girl revealed to her mother what happened, after which they lodged a complaint. A case has been booked and is being investigated. Teams have been formed to nab the absconding suspect.