Hyderabad: Minor girl raped, impregnated by father

The girl was living with her 40-year-old father, also a construction worker, who is addicted to alcohol and often came home drunk.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:57 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by her father in Shadnagar. The incident came late to light on Thursday, after the girl complained of illness at school and was taken to the hospital, where she tested positive for pregnancy.

According to the police, the victim’s mother, who was a construction worker, passed away three years ago. The girl was living with her 40-year-old father, also a construction worker, who is addicted to alcohol and often came home drunk.

The suspect has been sexually assaulting his daughter for the last six month. The police said the man used to come home in inebriated condition and rape his daughter. He threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone and the scared girl remained silent and did not share her ordeal with others.

Police said, the victim while at school on Thursday complained of illness following which her teachers took her to a doctor who checked her and confirmed she was pregnant. That’s when the girl revealed to the teachers about being repeatedly being raped by her father.

Based on a complaint, the Shadnagar police have booked a case for rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and initiated a probe. The suspect was arrested, but the police was to yet to announce it.