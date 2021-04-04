Hyderabad: Miscreants target ATM kiosks in vain

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: Two ATMs were targetted by miscreants who made vain bids to steal cash in separate incidents in the last two days.

According to the police, an unidentified person came to the ATM center located near Nandini Medical Hall in Chintal under Jeedimetla police station in the early hours of Sunday. The man made futile attempts to break open the ATM. The cash management agency personnel who noticed the machine damaged informed the police about it. A case is registered by the Jeedimetla police and efforts launched to identify the person.

In another incident, an unidentified person was found to have attempted to steal cash from an ATM center at Gachibowli. However, he left the place after his attempt proved unsuccessful.

