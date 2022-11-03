Hyderabad: MLRIT conducts orientation day for first year students

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT), Dundigal, organised an orientation day for students who got admission to first year in the Institution, on Thursday. The event was conducted to create awareness about campus recruitment, teaching-learning practices etc.

MRLIT secretary Marri Rajashekhar Reddy said international standards were established in the institution for the benefit of students and ten centres of excellence set up in different departments were providing advanced technology.

Principal K Srinivasa Rao urged students to study hard and reach their goal and added that attendance was an important factor for students.

MLRIT chairman Marri Laxman Reddy, treasurer Marri Mamatha Reddy, MLRIT director Anushreya Reddy, Dean Radhika Devi, H&S head of the department Achireddy and heads of various departments, faculty members, students, parents participated in the event.