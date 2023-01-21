Hyderabad: MLRIT holds 14th Graduation Day

MLRIT secretary Marri Rajasekhar Reddy appreciated the efforts of graduating students in setting a target of over 1,250 placements to their juniors.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: Over 1,300 students of 2022 batch-BTech, MBA and MTech graduated during the 14th Graduation Day organised by the MLR Institute of Technology (MLRIT) here on Saturday.

Congratulating the graduating students, Wipro campus hiring national head, Lavanam Amballa advised them to be successful in their career and for that they must become lifelong learners. Hitachi Vintara head- talent acquisition, Prashanth Nidamarthy said the MLRIT has been excelling in producing standard engineers.

MLRIT secretary Marri Rajasekhar Reddy appreciated the efforts of graduating students in setting a target of over 1,250 placements to their juniors.

Stating that the Telangana government was bringing many industries to the State for young engineers, Rajasekhar Reddy urged students to grab good opportunities.