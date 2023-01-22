Hyderabad: MLRIT organises alumni meet

A total of 600 former students participated in the meet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:55 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Hyderabad: A total of 600 former students of Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) participated in the alumni meet organized by the Institute on its campus here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, BRS party Malkajgiri Parliament Constituency In-Charge and MLRIT Secretary, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy said the college which commenced in 2005 now has 1,360 first year students and in total more than 4,500 students were pursuing their academics. The MLRIT management has taken steps to ensure that everyone who enrolls in the college gets campus placement, he said.

Principal K Srinivasa Rao congratulated the Came Club of MLRIT for successfully organizing the programme with the support of teachers and alumni. MLRIT Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy, Came Club faculty coordinators Sandeep and Nirmitt along with heads of various departments, teachers and students participated in the event.