MLRIT Aeronautical students win awards at SRM University

The MLRIT students of department of Aeronautical engineering under the guidance of head of the department, Dr M Satyanarayana Gupta, and faculty co-ordinators have participated and won awards in SAEADC competition at SRM University, Chennai.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 11:59 PM

Four teams from MLRIT comprising of 40 students have participated in the competition held at SRM University, Chennai.

Team Aeolus won the 1st prize in the Best Innovation Micro Class award with a cash prize of Rs 10,000 while Team Airavat grabbed the 2nd prize in the Best Innovation Regular Class award and 3rd prize in Best Presentation Regular Class award.

MLRIT chairman Marri Laxman Reddy, secretary and Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajashekar Reddy congratulated the efforts of the HoD and students.