Hyderabad: MLRIT organises two day E-FEST

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: To inculcate entrepreneurial skills among students, the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) of the Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, organized a two-day E-FEST (Entrepreneurship Fest) on August 17 and 18.

Around 250 students from the host institute and various colleges participated in the fest which was designed with five activity-based events-Content Quest, Collision, Pondering Problems, Sell It and Glam and Glue-to nurture student’s creativity or innovative ideas into marketable ventures.

During the inaugural event, Founder of Avi Drones Tech Solutions and Young Entrepreneur Awardee Avinash Kuppannagari shared his entrepreneur journey and inspired young aspirants to create their startups.

MLRIT Chairman, Marri Laxman Reddy, Principal K Srinivas Rao and CIE Head Dr. Mahendra among others appreciated students for showcasing their talent in the fest.