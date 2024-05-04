MLRIT organises 19th Annual Day celebrations

The celebration was adorned with cultural performances, academic accolades, and inspirational speeches, portraying the vibrancy and achievements of MLRIT's dynamic community.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 09:07 PM

Hyderabad: The MLR Institute of Technology (MLRIT) organised its 19th Annual Day celebrations here on Saturday. In his address, Hexaware Technologies Early Career campus recruitment head, Sougata Sen lauded the MLRIT on its endeavors in providing global technical education and achieving placements, including securing the highest annual package of Rs.58 lakh.

MLRIT founder secretary and Malkajgiri MLA Marri Raja Sekhar Reddy commended the winners of various sports competitions, academic achievers, and inter-departmental competition winners for their dedication and perseverance.

MLRIT chairman Marri Laxman Reddy,treasurer Marri Mamatha Reddy, director Marri Shreya Reddy, AIMS director Marri Dhiren Reddy, principal K Srinivas Rao among others also participated in the celebrations.