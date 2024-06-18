Hyderabad: ‘Mokila Sareethon’ promotes health, sustainability

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 08:21 PM

Hyderabad: Women of all age groups turned-up in sarees to participate in the second edition of ‘Mokila Sareethon’, a 3K and 5K run aimed at promoting health, sustainability and community spirit, at PG Hills, Mokila.

Organised by Gandipet Welfare Society (GWS), the Mokila Sareethon, which also provided a platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their products, kicked-off with a special Zumba warm-up session. While the 5K run was flagged off by Sharada Nerella, Geeta Bhaskar and Bhavani from TDF, the 3K run was flagged off by Krishna Priya and Vishala.

Vani Thimmaiahgari, a member of Gandipet Welfare Society and the event organizer, urged participants to take a pledge to reduce plastic use, adopt home composting and embrace other eco-friendly practices. The event also promoted organic, natural and millet-based foods, along with other sustainable products, encouraging participants to make healthier lifestyle choices, a press release said.