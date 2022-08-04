Hyderabad: Mother dies of cancer, son ends life in lake

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:31 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: Upset over losing his mother to cancer, a man died, allegedly by suicide, in the Shamirpet Lake on the city outskirts.

The man Bharath Teja (25), a science graduate was unmarried and stayed with his parents Gayathri (55) and Srinivas, and a younger brother at Shivam Road in Amberpet. Police said Bharath Teja, who was very much attached to his parents, particularly his mother, had dropped his plans to study in BITS Pilani, Goa Campus and stayed with them.

He was upset after she passed away due to cancer on Tuesday night in a private hospital. Her body was brought home and while relatives were making arrangements for the final rites, Bharath Teja left the house without informing anyone on Wednesday.

Police said he is believed to have gone to the Shamirpet Lake and ended his life by jumping into the lake after leaving his mobile phone and other belongings on a rock near the water. Meanwhile, anxious relatives who were searching for him, called on his mobile phone. Local villagers who found the phone at the lake answered the call and alerted the relatives.

By evening, his body was seen floating on the surface and the Shamirpet police were informed, after which it was retrieved and shifted to the morgue.

The Shamirpet police are investigating.