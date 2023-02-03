Hyderabad: MRCH to hold cancer screening camp on February 4

The camp, which will be held between 10 and 6 pm in the hospital premises, is offering cancer preventive tests worth more than Rs. 10,000 for free of cost.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:35 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Hyderabad: Malla Reddy Cancer Hospital (MRCH) has launched a cancer patient support group ‘I Survive’ and announced free cancer screening camp for general public on the occasion of World Cancer Day, which is on February 4.

The patient support group is a forum for patients to inform, discuss, share experiences and seek help in their fight against cancer, and cancer survivors and their family members will get ‘I Survive Card’ that offers lifetime 50 percent off on consultations, 15 percent off on preventive health checkups, 10 percent discount on lab and radiology tests and 10 percent off on bed charges.

The cancer screening camp, which will be held between 10 and 6 pm in the hospital premises, is offering cancer preventive tests worth more than Rs. 10,000 for free of cost. Dr. Bhadra Reddy, Chairman, Malla Reddy Health City, Dr. Preeti Reddy, Managing Director, Malla Reddy Health City launched the unique initiative.