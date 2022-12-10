Hyderabad: Murgi Chowk to be revamped soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:36 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: The historic Murgi Chowk, popularly known as Mahbub Chowk Market, is finally getting a new lease of life with the State government planning to complete the works in 18 months.

Presently, the market is structurally weak and reconstruction of the market will be done by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority with an estimated budget of Rs 36 crore. The effort of the exercise will be to keep its original style intact.

Taking to Twitter, Municipal Administration & Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar made the announcement about reconstruction of Murgi Chowk and tweeted, “Mahbub Chowk Market (aka #MurghiChowk) is completely dilapidated & on the verge of collapse @GHMCOnline & #QQSUDA are taking up its reconstruction & redevelopment (keeping original style intact), costing Rs 36 crs; commencing in Dec 22 & will take 18 months @KTRTRS @asadowaisi.”

