Hyderabad: Facelift for historic Murgi Chowk

Hyderabad: The historic Murgi Chowk, popularly known as Mahbub Chowk Market, is finally getting a new lease of life with an additional floor enhancing its space and facilities.

The reconstruction of the market complex comprising meat and poultry shops will be done by the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA).

Unlike the existing market, the proposed G1 Murgi Chowk Complex will have a dedicated zone for meat and poultry related businesses with purpose-built shops and infrastructure including drainage and waste water treatment.

To address issues like space crunch near establishments, new shops have been planned with dedicated access from the approach road and for pedestrians, covered walkways will be built.

According to the proposal, the existing four arches facing the clock tower will be used as entry points to the retail zone which will house restaurants with indoor and outdoor dining arrangements.

As a part of the restoration project, encroachments along the Mahbub Chowk Clock Tower Garden will also be relocated. In addition to these works, road top, street lighting, benches, garden fence, landscaping and public toilets are the amenities to be developed along with an entrance plaza in the backdrop of the arches.

Before drafting the proposal to reconstruct the market, a preliminary assessment of the Murgi Market done by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, deemed the market complex unfit for human habitation citing safety concerns.

Following the assessment, a more detailed analysis was done by a group of conservation architects which suggested the possibility of structural and architectural restoration.

Keeping in mind the financial feasibility and long-term plan for this historic market complex and also taking into consideration the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project, the proposal of reconstructing the market complex in its original design with an additional floor was proposed by the State government.

