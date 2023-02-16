Hyderabad: Nacharam police arrest two persons in possession of ganja

The Nacharam police arrested two persons who were in possession of ganja and seized three kilograms of the contraband from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:44 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Representative photo.

The arrested persons are identified as Abu Baker (27) and Suhana Begum (28). A man Salam who supplied them the contraband is absconding.

According to the police, the duo who are in a live-in relationship were staying in Nacharam and attempting to sell the contraband to customers.

On information they were caught. Efforts are on to nab Salam who is absconding.