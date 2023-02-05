Warangal: Task Force arrests one person with ganja

In a press note, Task Force ACP Dr M Jithender Reddy said Azhar had purchased one kg of ganja from one Sherkhan of Balharshah of Maharashtra.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:04 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Warangal: The Commissioner’s Task Force along with Inthezargunj police apprehended one Mohammad Azhar alias Chotu near Govindarajula Gutta, allegedly while indulging in sales and consumption of ganja and recovered 500 grams of the substance from him on Saturday.

In a press note, Task Force ACP Dr M Jithender Reddy said Azhar had purchased one kg of ganja from one Sherkhan of Balharshah of Maharashtra. He packed the same and was selling it in the city. Sherkhan was absconding.

Azhar was handed over to the Inthezarganj police for further investigation.