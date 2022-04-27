Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law to set up writing lab on campus

Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, has initiated steps towards setting up a writing lab on the campus. The lab aims to cater to any such requirement ranging from framing answers, organizing narratives, writing SOPs, and preparing manuscripts for publication.

NALSAR University of Law Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Faizan Mustafa who encouraged the initiative believes it would help the university understand the exclusive space that English as a language occupies despite being the second or the third language for many speakers. Keeping this in mind, the lab as its pilot project also aims to translate a few primary texts into regional languages of which there was a demand on campus, the University said on Wednesday.

Students would take a survey which would include, inter alia, questions pertaining to the student’s academic training in English prior to college, their primary language, and requirement of translation of reading materials in English. This survey would be valuable in engaging with the question of English as the only medium for CLAT entrance test and if it should be held in a multi- lingual mode, it added.

