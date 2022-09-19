NALSAR inks MoU with Govt of Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:13 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Hyderabad: The NALSAR University of Law here and the Government of Andhra Pradesh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide legal support for a resurvey project.

The AP government on Monday signed the MoU with NALSAR’s Centre for Tribal and Land Rights (CTLR) for providing legal support for its prestigious resurvey project, the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoo Hakku Mariyu Bhoo Raksha Padhakam.

According to an official press release, the AP government after more than 100 years had undertaken a massive resurvey of agricultural and non-agricultural lands. This ambitious project was expected to be executed in a period of three years with a budget outlay of Rs.1,000 crore. Every parcel of land in the State was going to be surveyed and numbered with geo-quadrants.

This project required lot of legal support in drafting, reviewing and preparing legal documents; imparting training; undertaking legal research; resolving land disputes; and spreading legal awareness among the farmers.

The Centre for Tribal and Land Rights, NALSAR has undertaken several activities including assisting Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and the Centre as well in drafting land legislations apart from training about 1,000 paralegals who helped in resolving more than one million land problems of the poor. It has also provided training to various stakeholders working on land (revenue, forest and tribal welfare officials) and undertaken several legal literacy initiatives, Incharge vice-chancellor Prof. V. Balakista Reddy said in the press release.