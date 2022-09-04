Hyderabad: NAM foundation organises school bags distribution program

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Hyderabad: The National Association of Muslims (NAM) Foundation on Sunday organized a school bags distribution program for students.

The Foundation distributed around 1300 school bag kits that include a bag, note books and stationery items – to the students who are studying in government and other schools located in slum areas. The foundation adopted the 1300 students and is taking care of their educational expenses including school fees as well.

Senior Income Tax consultant and chairman of the foundation, Syed Jameeluddin said 20 gold medals were awarded to SSC, vocational courses and Degree exam toppers. Also 42 sewing machines were also given to women who completed tailoring course from NAM Foundation.