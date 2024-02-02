Hyderabad National Book Fair’s 36th edition set to open on Feb 9

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 February 2024, 08:16 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Book Fair Society is gearing up to inaugurate the 36th edition of the Hyderabad National Book Fair, scheduled to take place from February 9 to 19.

The annual event will be hosted at NTR Stadium, Lower Tank Bund. In addition to offering a wide range of books, the book fair is also set to organise book launches, host seminars, and engage in activities aimed at promoting a culture of reading among individuals.

Held every December, the fair has been pushed to February this year given the Assembly elections. Other details regarding the number of stalls and discounts are yet to be disclosed by the Book Fair Society.