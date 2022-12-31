Hyderabad Book Fair: Telangana Charitra Thovvallo book released

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: Deccan Heritage Academy Trust on Saturday organised the release of the book ‘Telangana Charitra Thovvallo (In the Tracks of Telangana History) written by Sriramoju Haragopal and contexts the archaeology, inscriptions, heritage of the State, at Hyderabad Book Fair-2022 at NTR Stadium.

The book was released by Yashwanth Ramamurthy, Member, Board of Studies, JNAFA, in the presence of Veda Kumar Manikonda, Chairman, Deccan Heritage Academy, Chairman of Telangana Sahitya Akademi, Juluru Gauri Shankar, Historian, Dr. Anand Raj Varma, Osmania University HOD-History, Prof. G. Anjaiah, Director- H.K.Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies, Prof. Salma Ahmed Farooqui, and OU Assistant Professor-Telugu Department, Dr. S.Raghu.

Prof. Ramamurthy said Telangana has cross cultural influences from four geographical directions over thousands of years with rich syncretic culture.

Veda Kumar said the the book by Sriramoju Haragopal is a part of efforts to bring Telangana history and Deccan culture for the people of Telangana and for future generations.