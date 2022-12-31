Hyderabad Book Fair: Telangana Charitra Thovvallo book released

Prof. Ramamurthy said Telangana has cross cultural influences from four geographical directions over thousands of years with rich syncretic culture.
Hyderabad: Deccan Heritage Academy Trust on Saturday organised the release of the book ‘Telangana Charitra Thovvallo (In the Tracks of Telangana History) written by Sriramoju Haragopal and contexts the archaeology, inscriptions, heritage of the State, at Hyderabad Book Fair-2022 at NTR Stadium.
The book was released by Yashwanth Ramamurthy, Member, Board of Studies, JNAFA, in the presence of Veda Kumar Manikonda, Chairman, Deccan Heritage
Prof. Ramamurthy said Telangana has cross cultural influences from four geographical directions over thousands of years with rich syncretic culture.
Veda Kumar said the the book by Sriramoju Haragopal is a part of efforts to bring Telangana history and Deccan culture for the people of Telangana and for future generations.