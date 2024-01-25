Hyderabad: Swift reporting saves 39 victims from Cyber fraud, halts money transfers to fraudsters

Cybercrime wing of the Cyberabad police had successfully 'put on hold' an amount of Rs. 1.49 crores in various bank accounts in 39 cases

25 January 2024

Hyderabad: Timely informing the Cybercrime reporting portal, helped 39 victims of cyber fraud stop the transfer of money to fraudsters. These 39 people will get the amount back soon.

The Cybercrime wing of the Cyberabad police had successfully ‘put on hold’ an amount of Rs. 1.49 crores in various bank accounts in 39 cases. After obtaining permission of the court the amount will be credited to the victim accounts.

DCP Cybercrimes, K Shilpavalli said in cybercrime cases, the major challenge is recovery of the amount lost by the victims. However, with the initiative of 1930 national helpline number and the national cybercrime reporting portal to report online financial fraud, there is ample chance of putting on hold the lost amount provided the victim reports the same immediately.

“Since January 1 this year, we processed 39 cases and the court issued orders to refund the amount. It is will be credited to the accounts of the victims soon,” said the DCP.

She said the people should be alert to prevent cyber frauds and if they lose money in fraud, immediately report by calling to 1930 and on “https://cybercrime.gov.in’. “It will help the authorities to freeze the transactions in multiple layers and put on hold the amounts. The sooner they report, the more amount that can be put on hold.”