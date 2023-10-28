Telangana assembly polls: Customised campaign vehicles ready to hit roads

From carrier autos to DCM vans, vehicles of various parties get a makeover

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:30 AM, Sat - 28 October 23

Campaign vehicles being customised as the electoral battle enters a crucial phase, at NTR Stadium in Hyderabad. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: As the poll process for the coming Assembly elections starts to gain pace, campaigning vehicles for political parties and contesting candidates are being readied to hit the road.

Ahead of the commencement of nominations on November 3, dozens of customized election campaigning vehicles are in the making at the NTR Stadium here.

The place is abuzz with sawing of the wooden ply, hammering, affixing political flexes, and sound systems as the customized vehicles get ready for a high-voltage poll campaign.

Here, one comes across carrier autos to DCM vans getting prepared and carpenters busy with sawing the wooden ply and affixing it to the vehicles along with political party flexes. “So far, we have finished work on 400 vehicles. We are expecting more orders as the nominations along with a full-fledged poll campaign commence next week,” said Srinu, a carpenter working on the vehicles.

Apart from political party flexes, the vehicles are fitted with sound systems from loudspeakers to DJ systems and a small stage for artists to perform. Some candidates are leaving no stone unturned in taking their party’s manifesto to the people and have placed orders for customized vehicles with a huge LED screen for streaming them during the campaign.

“Depending on the requests, we are arranging the campaigning vehicles. As part of cost-cutting, some candidates are sending their own vehicles and we are getting them ready with flexes. We are also arranging a sound system including a DJ system,” said Srinivas, a sound engineer working on the vehicles.

Chinna Arts proprietor D Chanda Rao, whose firm is working on vehicles at the stadium, said that all political parties have been placing orders for customised campaigning vehicles.

“We have already completed work on several vehicles and sent them to candidates. Not just from Hyderabad, we received orders from Medak, Sangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, and Nizamabad. Currently, 200 workers are on the job,” Rao said.