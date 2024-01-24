Auction Alert: Cyberabad Police to clear 544 unclaimed vehicles

The Cyberabad police said that if any person has an objection of ownership holder/hypothecation interest persons regarding these vehicles, can file an application.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 03:45 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police which has an accumulation of 544 abandoned / unclaimed vehicles of various types pooled at Moinabad PS grounds, Cyberabad Commissionerate, is planning to dispose these vehicles by way of an open public auction.

In a press release, the Cyberabad police said that if any person has an objection of ownership holder/hypothecation interest persons regarding these vehicles, can file an application before the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Commissionerate and claim their vehicles within a period of six months from the date of notification, failing which the abandoned / unclaimed vehicles will be conducted open public auction.

The particulars of vehicles are available at Moinabad Police Station Ground under control of N.Veeralingam, MTO-2, Reserve Inspector of Police, cell no.9490617317 and on the official website of Cyberabad Police www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in