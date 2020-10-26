Hyderabad: Nayini Narasimha Reddy’s wife passes away

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: Days after former Home Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy died while undergoing treatment in a corporate hospital, his wife Ahalya Reddy passed away here on Monday. She was 64.

Ahalya had tested Covid-19 positive along with Reddy and both were undergoing treatment in the corporate hospital. After recovering from Covid-19 and testing negative, she however was continuing to undergo treatment for an infection in her lungs. She succumbed to the complication on Monday.

Ahalya Reddy had come on a wheelchair to the Mahaprasthanam for the last rites of her husband.

