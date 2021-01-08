Hyderabad: New Clove dental clinic inaugurated in Jubilee Hills

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Actor-turned politician Vijayashanthi inaugurated Clove dental clinic in Jubilee Hills, at a programme which was also attended by Dr Mahendra Azad, Dr Suresh Kumar, Dr Harshita and Dr Neelima, here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Vijayashanti mentioned that Clove has a network of close to 370 clinics all over India and it follows advanced techniques in speciality treatments in dental care. A press release said that Clove dental clinics follow all safety protocols to ensure patient safety.

