Hyderabad: New Year’s eve celebrations take luxurious turn with farm parties

Published Date - 04:37 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: As the countdown to the New Year begins, Hyderabadis are ushering in a new and luxurious trend to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new. In significant shift in celebration preferences, more and more people are opting for farm parties over traditional club or venue-based events.

The appeal lies in the serene and open spaces offered by farm venues, providing an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. The allure of fresh air, lush greenery, and the opportunity to celebrate under the vast expanse of the night sky seems to be drawing many away from conventional New Year Eve venues.

However, the popularity of farm parties comes at a price—literally. The surge in demand has driven up prices significantly. From what was once a reasonable Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000 per day, the charges have skyrocketed to around Rs.1.50 lakh, with some farms charging even higher rates.

Looking forward to the celebrations, Anjali Sarang points out that the rates for everything, from artists and decor to the farms, have seen a considerable increase.”It’s becoming a premium experience, but people are willing to pay for the exclusivity,” she says.

Farm owners have been experiencing a favourable response from people. Ravi, owner of a farm in Moinabad, says, “the response to farm parties for New Year’s Eve has been overwhelming. People appreciate the tranquillity and the opportunity to celebrate in a more personalized setting.”

To sweeten the deal, some farm owners are introducing innovative packages for customers. The packages include redeemable options, such as a Rs. 10,000 credit towards food expenses or complimentary additions like Bluetooth speakers.

“We have three properties at Fargo, two of them are for small gatherings that go up to Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 70,000 each while another one is a bigger gathering priced at Rs. 1.75 lakh. We provide a minimum amount from the charges that are redeemable on food and along with this we provide complimentary breakfast, hi-tea, bonfire, and games,” said Kaushik, owner of Fargo.

While clubs and traditional party venues remain popular, the farm party trend reflects a desire for more intimate and personalized celebrations.

The celebratory fervor extends beyond Hyderabad to popular destinations like Goa, Puducherry, and Gokarna. Destinations like these are experiencing a surge in demand for accommodations, leading to sold-out establishments and reservations made well in advance.

The heightened anticipation for festive revelry has not only impacted lodging availability but has also caused a significant spike in both accommodation and flight prices.

In Goa, a usual one-way flight ticket costs Rs. 2,397, but during the New Year, it surges to Rs. 17,816. Hotel prices follow suit, with a regular one-night stay at Rs. 3,840, spiking to a hefty Rs. 57,000 on New Year’s Eve.