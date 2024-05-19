Indian Haj Pilgrims moving from Madinah to Makkah

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 19 May 2024, 06:40 PM

Indian Diplomats at Haj arrangements in Makkah.

Jeddah: The Indian Haj pilgrims have started moving from Madinah to Makkah. This year, pilgrims from Telangana were the first to arrive in Saudi Arabia for the Haj.

These pilgrims arrived in Madinah on May 9 and after spending eight days in Madinah and spending time in praying at the Prophet’s Mosque, have started to move to Makkah. So far, 1,819 Indian pilgrims reached Makkah from Madinah and 33,980 pilgrims are camping in Madinah, according to Indian Haj Mission officials.

“The arrangements are excellent, and we are not facing any difficulties as of now,” said Khaja Qateebuddin, resident of Ranga Reddy district, who was among the first batch of pilgrims who arrived in Madinah and moved to Makkah.

However, pilgrims’ accommodation in Makkah is far from Haram Sharif in comparison with Madinah. The Indian Haj Mission is working round the clock under supervision of diplomats Fahad Ahmed Khan and Abdul Jaleel in Makkah. The Indian Haj mission has arranged round the clock free bus transportation from accommodation in Aziziah area to Haram Shareef. 24 bus embarkation points were established to cater the needs to pilgrims, Indian Haj Mission officials said.

This year a total of 1,75,025 Indian pilgrims are scheduled to perform Haj.