Tuesday, Jan 30, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Hyderabad Newly Wed Woman Ends Life After Argument With Husband

Hyderabad: Newly-wed woman ends life after argument with husband

According to the police, Jyothi (22), a homemaker, had a love marriage with Naveen, a private employee.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 30 January 2024, 10:40 PM
Hyderabad: Newly-wed woman ends life after argument with husband
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A newly-wed woman, who was upset after an argument with her husband over a trivial matter, died allegedly by suicide in her house at Aloor in Chevella on Tuesday.

According to the police, Jyothi (22), a homemaker, had a love marriage with Naveen, a private employee.

She was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom in the absence of her husband and in-laws today.

Jyothi’s parents alleged she died due to dowry harassment from her husband and in-laws.

Chevella police are investigating.

Related News

Latest News