Hyderabad: Newly-wed woman ends life after argument with husband

Hyderabad: A newly-wed woman, who was upset after an argument with her husband over a trivial matter, died allegedly by suicide in her house at Aloor in Chevella on Tuesday.
According to the police, Jyothi (22), a homemaker, had a love marriage with Naveen, a private employee.
She was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom in the absence of her husband and in-laws today.
Jyothi’s parents alleged she died due to dowry harassment from her husband and in-laws.
Chevella police are investigating.