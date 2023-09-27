Chevella police arrests conman involved in several cheating cases

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:44 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: The Chevella police arrested a conman who was allegedly involved in several cheating cases in Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

According to the police, Amareshwar Nath (28), a native of East Godavari and resident of Nanakramguda, went to different commercial establishments and introduced himself as a small time businessman. Amareshwar had previously worked with several software companies in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

“After striking a conversation with manager or cashier, Amareshwar would claim that he has currency of small denominations and intends to exchange it for Rs. 500 currency notes. He would collect Rs 500 notes from the establishment and on pretext of handing over the small currency notes take along a worker from the shop to some distance and after dropping him escape,” said DCP Rajendranagar Jagadishwar Reddy.

Amareshwar targetted small hotels, fuel stations, hair cutting saloons and other shops where there was requirement of coins or small Rs. 10, Rs. 20 or Rs. 50 currency notes for business transactions.

The police asked the commercial establishment owners not to believe any person who offers to exchange higher currency for coins or small denomination notes unless he brings along the amount with him. Amareshwar was involved in seven cases registered at Mailardevpally, Rajendranagar, Chevella, Moinabad, Gachibowli, Osmania University and Narsingi police stations.