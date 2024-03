Hyderabad News Today: IIIT Edge AI Research, Marijuana seized by Cyberabad SOT, BRS protest

Today's Hyderabad News includes Qualcomm granting huge amounts to IIIT Hyderabad for Edge AI Research, Cyberabad SOT seizing Marijuana, and BRS protest against Congress over Kaleshwaram project.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 March 2024, 09:01 AM

