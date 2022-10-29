Hyderabad: Nigerian held for duping woman of Rs 18 lakh on pretext of marriage

Hyderabad: A Nigerian national who duped a woman from SR Nagar of Rs 18 lakh on the pretext of marriage, was arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police.

According to the police, the suspect identified as Amuluonye Prince Felix (50), staying in Greater Noida and native of Nigeria, created an account in a matrimonial website and introduced himself as Varun Rao, a civil engineer working in United States.

The victim who had also enrolled on the website, contacted the fraudster over the WhatsApp number provided by him. Over a period of time, both of them became friends and he told the woman that he is sending a gift parcel containing US dollars and expensive phones.

“The woman received a call from some persons who claimed to be customs officials and asked her to pay various charges to get the parcel clearance. The woman transferred Rs 18 lakh on different instances to the bank account provided by them only to later realize she was duped,” said an official of Hyderabad Cybercrime police said.

A case was registered on a complaint made by the woman and the police arrested Prince Felix from Greater Noida, who came to India on a business visa in 2012 and continued to stay here even after his visa expired.

“To earn money to sustain his livelihood, Prince Felix decided to cheat people. He created fake profiles on different matrimonial websites, sent requests to unmarried women using foreign numbers and communicated using mobile numbers starting with 44 and 1 to make the victims believe he was staying abroad,” the police official added.

The police seized three laptops, eight mobile phones, 10 SIM cards and two debit cards from him.