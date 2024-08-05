Hyderabad: NIMS earmarks Punjagutta gate exclusively for entrance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 11:01 PM

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Monday announced that from Tuesday onwards, the Punjagutta gate will be exclusively earmarked for only entrance while the emergency gate near Trauma Care Centre will be dedicated for exit of all vehicles.

“Due to restriction of limited parking areas and to avoid criss-cross movement of all vehicles within campus it is hereby decided that from Tuesday, August 6, the Punjagutta gate will be earmarked as entry gate for NIMS for all vehicles while the emergency gate near trauma center will be dedicated for exit of all vehicles,” the NIMS authorities said.

For the convenience of staff and doctors who will be coming by their own vehicles from Nagarjuna circle, they can take left from the lane beside PUMA/ Woodland showroom to enter NIMS from Banjara Gate, which will remain open from 7 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 6 pm. Staff coming through cabs and autos are requested to enter through Punjagutta gate.

The NIMS authorities have requested the staff and doctors not to park any vehicles on the track leading from Banjara gate to NIMS main canteen. The land beside Nursing Hostel has been leveled to accommodate the extra staff vehicles for parking, the NIMS management said.